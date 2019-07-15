Home States Telangana

In non-cognizable cases, ball is in magistrate’s court

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, no police officer should investigate a non-cognizable case without the order of concerned magistrate.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, no police officer should investigate a non-cognizable case without the order of concerned magistrate. When a police officer approaches the magistrate for permission, it is not incumbent on him to grant the permission invariably.

It is open to the magistrate either to grant permission or refuse to grant permission in such cases but should give reasons for his decision. In a case before the High Court, an accused challenged the order of a magistrate in according permission to the police to investigate the offence registered against him under Section 182 IPC (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).

As for the case details, an official enquiry was conducted against some officials who indulged in corrupt practices while discharging their official duties. Prior to it, a preliminary enquiry was conducted by a police officer and as part of it, he recorded the statements of the petitioner-accused and some others.

However, during the official enquiry, they gave volte-face and did not support the version that was given by them before the police officer regarding the corrupt practices of the delinquent officials. On the contrary, they turned hostile and given false statements to help corrupt delinquent officials. Taking it seriously, the police officer lodged a complaint against them for the offence under Section 182 IPC.

Accordingly, the concerned sub-inspector of police registered the case against them for the said offence which was a non-cognizable offence and the officer (complainant) sought for permission of the concerned magistrate to investigate the matter. When the magistrate accorded permission to investigate, the accused challenged it before the High Court.

Prior permission

The counsel for the petitioner-accused contended that as per Section 155 CrPC, the police are not authorised to register FIR in respect of the information received by them which discloses the commission of a non-cognizable offence. The SHO of concerned police station should only enter the substance of the information in the diary and refer the informant to the concerned magistrate and upon receiving the order from the latter only, the officer should investigate into the matter. Except for according permission, the magistrate has not passed any “speaking order”, he pointed out.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor supported the impugned order and urged the court to dismiss the petition of the accused. After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, the High Court said that in terms of Section 155 CrPC, the SHO is not authorised to investigate the non-cognizable offences without prior permission of the court.

In the present case, contrary to Section 155 CrPC and also the orders of the Andhra Pradesh police manual, the concerned SHO had registered the FIR on receiving complaint from the police officer and thereafter only sought for permission of the magistrate for investigation. The aforesaid violation is an incurable one in view of the mandatory provision laid down under Section 155 CrPC and also the AP police manual, the judge observed.

As for according permission to investigate the matter, the Court said that the concerned magistrate has not assigned any plausible reasons which prompted him to grant such permission. Besides, the magistrate has not recorded reasons for according permission. In view of the procedural violations, the Court allowed the petition by setting aside the impugned order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 182 IPC Section 155 CrPC non-cognizable case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp