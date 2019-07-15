Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy caught in a mess of his own doing?

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: MUNUGODE MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy seems to be caught in a mess of his own doing. Following his recent snide remarks directed at TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC party in-charge RC Khuntia, while simultaneously praising BJP, the senior leader has somehow ended up placing his own political career in tenterhooks.

Case in point, a leaked audio clip between Rajgopal Reddy and a party worker. Now going viral on social media, the clip is now the hot topic among the party leaders of both Congress and BJP. In the clip, Reddy can be heard referring to himself as the future Chief Minister candidate from BJP in the State.

If sources are to be believed, the saffron party leaders are not all too happy with the development. Despite Komatireddy’s intentions to join the party being made explicit, his self-proclaimed status as the ‘future CM candidate’ does not seem to have helped his cause. It is learnt that many BJP leaders think his arrival into the party could lead to group politics for this very reason.

Congress, on the other hand, is understandably upset with the leader. It’s not for the first time that Reddy is making snide remarks against his own partymen. Even before the elections, especially at the time when tickets were being issued, he had made unfavourable comments against both Uttam and Khuntia. However, the tendency had subsequently subsided with intervention from a few senior Congress leaders including Jana Reddy.

Responding to Rajgopal Reddy’s comments, the TPCC president had said that Rajagopal was praising BJP to receive the pending dues of his contract works in northern states. He had also added that the party disciplinary committee would look into the matter. It was later known that Congress had decided not to expel him from the party.

However, his comments against Congress and support to BJP had led to the diminishing of his image even among his supporters.

Meanwhile, his recent decision to speak in favour of the Congress party during a press meet in Chandoor had only further indicated the fickleness of his personality.