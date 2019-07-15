Home States Telangana

Telangana girl's kin arrested for aiding man to rape her

According to Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, the 15-year-old girl from a tribal thanda in Kandi mandal, had come home for vacations after her SCC exams.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Kandi mandal on Sunday. Cases were also filed against the minor’s father, stepmother, brother and another woman for reportedly aided the accused in the crime.

According to Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, the 15-year-old girl from a tribal thanda in Kandi mandal, had come home for vacations after her SCC exams. During her stay, her parents and brother decided that it was time for her to get married.

They forced her to get married to a widower from a nearby village. Despite her protests, the engagement ceremony was conducted. Soon after, the accused was allegedly let into the girl’s room by her father, stepmother and brother so that he could rape her, the victim said in her statement.

Later, the victim managed to escape her family and narrate the incident to the Narsapur police. She was taken to the Balasadan in Sangareddy. The case was then transferred to Sangareddy rural police.

However, her ordeal did not end there. Recently, the Women and Child Welfare Department Officer P Moti had visited the Balasadan. She found that the victim in question was ill and took her to the hospital. Following medical tests, it was found that the girl was 12-weeks pregnant.

The DSP said that abortion was performed on Saturday, after taking into consideration the impact of pregnancy on the victim’s health and future. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and will be shifted to the Balasadan soon.

