TRS would be in power for next 20 years, claims Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: “The Telangana Rashtra Samithi would remain in power in the State for the next 20 years because the citizens have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on July 14.

He was making his maiden visit to Khammam after being appointed as the TRS party floor leader in the Parliament. Though he received a grand welcome from the party leaders and cadre in the district, he said ‘no’ to any kind of felicitation in view of the recent killing of TRS leader Nalluri Srinivasa Rao by Maoists.

During his visit, Nama Nageswara Rao garlanded the Ambedkar statue in Palvoncha town. “I assure you that I will fight in the Parliament to bring more funds to the State,” he further stated.