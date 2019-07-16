‘Large number of leaders will be joining BJP soon’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An upbeat BJP leadership which won four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, is now looking at consolidating its position and emerge as a viable alternative to the TRS by poaching prominent opposition leaders in the State. If BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao had to be believed, a large number of prominent leaders from opposition parties, including TRS, are in touch with BJP leadership and would be joining the saffron brigade shortly.

“There is growing interest among TDP and Congress leaders to join saffron brigade. We have kept our doors open. Anyone who want to strengthen the party can join us,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Muralidhar Rao stated that since Congress and TDP have been rejected by the people of Telangana, BJP is being seen as a strong alternative to TRS, hence, most of the leaders from these two parties were willing to join the saffron party. “Opposition leaders do not see any future in their respective parties and hence, they are willingly joining us.This will help us in strengthening our base in the State. By next election we will be in a position to challenge TRS,” he said.

Transit camp

Stating that Congress had become a transit camp, the senior BJP leaders said leaders who want power and posts were joining TRS and those who want to fight for the cause of people were joining BJP.“State political leaders now have only two choices. Either they could join TRS or BJP,” he said. According to him, the party had formulated an action plan to strengthening its base in the state.“Amit Shah held a meeting with top leaders of the State during his visit to the State to launch party membership drive. He had given some tips to State leaders to expand the party base at the grassroots level,” he said. “After Karnataka, Telangana has been identified to strengthen the party’s base,” Muralidhar Rao said.