LVPEI trials a ray of  hope for acid attack victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A clinical trial, which will be undertaken by the Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will kindle the hope of gaining back vision of many acid attack victims and others.



The researchers from LVPEI are going to test an enzyme, Collagenase, to see if it helps in regaining eyesight of people whose eyes suffered chemical burns, through stimulating a self-healing process in the damaged eye.



The enzyme acts as a tissue-softener, so the trials will examine how effective the enzyme is at softening the underlying tissue beneath the damaged portion of the eye, this would allow the patient’s own stem cells to repair.