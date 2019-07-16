TS Transco wants double rail line to transport coal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao on Monday requested the South central Railway to lay a 200-km double line from Kothagudem to Dornakal and Motamari to Vishnupuram for transporting coal from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to Damaracherla mega power plant coming up in Nalgonda district.

He held a review with railway officials concerned here on Monday in which SCR principal chief manager K Siva Prasad, chief manager D Nagy, Genco directors Narsing Rao, and Venkata Rajyam were present.

Motamari-Vishnupuri is a single railway line connecting Dornakal-Vijayawada and Bibinagar-Nadikudi routes. From this single line of Motamari - Vishnupuram, coal is being supplied to cement and limestone factories. It was decided to transport coal to Damaracherla using Motamari-Vishnupuram railway line. However, the single 100 km line could not transport five to six rakes of coal every day. The Damaracherla power plant requires 50,000 tonnes coal every day, for which 14 rakes are needed for transportation of coal. For this, 14 goods trains with 59 bogies each should travel either way on this single line.

Prabhakar Rao requested the SCR to upgrade the 100-km Kothagudem-Dornakal single line and add another 100 km line from Motamari to Vishnupuram.