Home States Telangana

Contingency plan for Kharif crops prepared

In the wake of delayed monsoon, the agriculture department prepared a contingency plan and circulated it to district Collectors and agricultural officials on Tuesday.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kharif crop, rice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of delayed monsoon, the agriculture department prepared a contingency plan and circulated it to district Collectors and agricultural officials on Tuesday.“The normal rainfall of the South-West monsoon in the State is 720 mm and the normal state rainfall as on July 12 is 213 mm against which only 146 mm is received which is a 32% deficit. Twenty-three districts have received deficit rainfall, while three districts are in scanty rainfall zone.

The kharif sowing is also reduced drastically as only 1.73 lakh hectares was sown as against the normal  43.34 lakh hectares. This warrants a contingency plan to meet the situation and ensure that the food grain production is not adversely affected,” principal secretary Agriculture C Partha Sarathi said.He said that Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) formulated a contingency plan for various crops in the State. So far, only seven districts have received normal rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharif crops
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp