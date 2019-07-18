Home States Telangana

Activists seek probe into Shishu Vihar deaths in Telangana

The child rights groups wrote to the Chief Secretary alleging proper diet was not given to the children at Shishu Vihar.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Following the death of two inmates of Shishu Vihar on July 14, child rights bodies are demanding judicial enquiry into their deaths.  

The child rights groups wrote to the Chief Secretary alleging proper diet was not given to the children at Shishu Vihar. “The deaths at Shishu Vihar are becoming very common and officials are not taking any steps,” noted Achutha Rao, Balala Hakkula Sangham. However, according to State department officials, only two deaths took place this year.

“The reports suggests that one of the children had pneumonia and the other had a disease,” said K Lakshmi, Joint Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Dept.

