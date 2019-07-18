Scanty rain brings down sowing to just 52 per cent in Telanagana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scanty rainfall this monsoon has affected agricultural operations in the State with farmers taking up cultivation in just 52 per cent of the total cultivable land, as per the latest report released on Wednesday by the agriculture department.

As against the normal area of 43,34,487 hectares in the State, only 22,65,624 hectares of land i.e, 52 per cent has been cultivated so far. However, paddy was sown in 12 per cent of the normal area. As per the latest report, Komuram Bheem-Asifabad, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts received normal rainfall. Nalgonda and Khammam districts received scanty rainfall. The remaining 28 districts received deficit rainfall till date.

The South-West monsoon is crucial for agriculture sector. As per local met dept officials, in the last one week the State received 24.3 mm rainfall as against the normal of 54.8 mm, a deviation of minus 56%. Overall, the average rainfall registered in the State from June 1-July 17 is 157.5 mm as against the normal 252.7 mm. With no water in major projects, the agricultural activity has not picked up momentum.

Paddy nurseries are being raised under assured irrigation sources. Sowing of rain-fed crops like jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, groundnut, sesamum, pulses, soyabean, cotton etc., are in progress. Planting of paddy and sowings of rain-fed crops are in full swing, according to the report.