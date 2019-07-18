Telangana Congress leaders ask Sonia Gandhi to appoint interim party chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders under the banner of Congress Loyalists’ Forum have written to chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, asking her to take steps for appointment of an interim president for the party.

They said that with Rahul Gandhi remaining determined not to withdraw his resignation as party president, a decision in favour of appointing an interim president would instil confidence among the party workers.

The party’s State leaders, including Marri Shashidhar Reddy, V Hanumatha Rao, M Kodanda Reddy and S Chandrasekhar, pointed out that the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down has demoralised the rank and file.

They said that his reluctance to relent on his decision has crated a vacuum in the organisational structure for too long, giving ammunition to “our political adversaries”. The spate of desertions from the party had its own impact as well. It is in this background that some of us, who are committed to the party, had come together as Congress Loyalists Forum, seeking serious measures to rejuvenate the party, they said.

Recalling the great service Sonia Gandhi had done by creating Telangana, they said that the TRS took advantage of it leading to Congress losing the elections in 2014.