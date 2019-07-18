Home States Telangana

Uranium mining will be harmful to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, say activists

Uranium mining in Nallamala forests, a major catchment area for Krishna river, would release radioactive materials thus contaminating the river.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana.

Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mining of uranium in Nallamala forests of which Amrabad Tiger Reserve is a huge part, will not just be harmful for Telangana but also be “suicidal for Andhra Pradesh,” Jal Biradari Group has warned.

In a letter addressed to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, Bolisetty Satyanarayana of Jal Biradari said uranium mining in Nallamala forests, a major catchment area for Krishna river, would release radioactive materials thus contaminating the river.

The group insists that the government should take approval from the stakeholders, ensure protection of flora, fauna and marine life, and also explain to the people the side effects of a mining hazard.

“Every abandoned mine has caused a great damage to the lives of people, livestock in the surrounding areas. Therefore giving clearance for uranium mining is highly objectionable and violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The Centre must bring out a stringent law against Uranium mining,” he said.‘’This will not only affect the reserved forest but also the lives of tribes in the ares,” Satyanarayana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp