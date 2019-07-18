Uranium mining will be harmful to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, say activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mining of uranium in Nallamala forests of which Amrabad Tiger Reserve is a huge part, will not just be harmful for Telangana but also be “suicidal for Andhra Pradesh,” Jal Biradari Group has warned.

In a letter addressed to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, Bolisetty Satyanarayana of Jal Biradari said uranium mining in Nallamala forests, a major catchment area for Krishna river, would release radioactive materials thus contaminating the river.

The group insists that the government should take approval from the stakeholders, ensure protection of flora, fauna and marine life, and also explain to the people the side effects of a mining hazard.

“Every abandoned mine has caused a great damage to the lives of people, livestock in the surrounding areas. Therefore giving clearance for uranium mining is highly objectionable and violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The Centre must bring out a stringent law against Uranium mining,” he said.‘’This will not only affect the reserved forest but also the lives of tribes in the ares,” Satyanarayana said.