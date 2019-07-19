Home States Telangana

KTR pledges financial support to two underprivileged girl students

The two girls sought help from KTR and reached out to him on Twitter and within hours, KTR called them for a meeting.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao with Rachana and Anjali on Thursday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao with Rachana and Anjali on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has come forward to help two students pursue higher education. The two students — Rudra Rachana and Anjali — have completed Intermediate and fared well in engineering entrance examinations. While Rachana is an orphan from a village in Jagtial district, Anjali is the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Hasanparthy in Warangal district. The two girls sought help from KTR and reached out to him on Twitter. Within hours, KTR called them for a meeting.

A native of Kathalapur mandal, Rachana had lost her parents in her childhood. On completing her tenth standard from Jagtial Government Girls High School, Rachana moved to the State Home in Yousufguda and pursued her polytechnic diploma. By scoring a good rank in ECET, Rachana got a seat in Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology.

Due to financial difficulties, Rachana couldn’t take admission. On Thursday, Rachana met him at Pragathi Bhavan. During the meeting, KTR enquired about her fee and other expenses and provided the same in the form of a cheque. He also asked her to concentrate on her studies and not worry about finances.  

Rama Rao also interacted with Anjali, a student of State Residential Junior College, Hasanparthy. Through good performance in JEE, Anjali got a seat in IIT Indore. Anjali’s father Ramesh, an auto-driver, asked KTR for his help through Twitter. In the brief meeting. Anjali shared with KTR her ambition to become a civil servant and serve the nation.

