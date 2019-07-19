Home States Telangana

'You lost to a girl': Class 8 Nalgonda boy ends life after students' leader polls

The class 8 government school student stood in the elections conducted in June, the results of which were announced three days ago.

13-year-old Himacharan took his own life in Ramannapet in Nalgonda district of Telangana on 18 July 2019. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A teenage boy ended life on Thursday in Ramannapet as he was reportedly upset over not getting elected as the students' leader of his school.

13-year-old Himacharan's body was found on the railway tracks, police said.

The class 8 government school student stood in the elections conducted in June, the results of which were announced three days ago.

Himacharan lost to his classmate, who came first. He was made the assistant leader.

Later, Himacharan's friends allegedly made fun of him for 'losing to a girl'.

On Thursday, he returned home from school in the afternoon, left his bag at home and went out. In the evening, villagers found his body lying on the railway tracks and informed his parents.

Nalgonda Railway Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

 

