Security beefed up at Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar dam after terror alert

By Express News Service

NALGONDA : THE Central government has sounded an alert for Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) safety. In a missive to the State officials, the Centre said that there is a threat to the safety of the NSP from terrorists, following which the officials at the NSP have beefed up security for the project.

The safety of the project is under the control of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

About five years ago, the officials fixed a solar safety-fencing around the main dam, earth dam, Hill Colony, Pylon Colony, head regulator, the right and left canals, preventing people from entering these areas.

To ensure security, the officials have divided the area into 28 zones and arranged a signal system, which in turn is connected to a computer system. If there is anything amiss or unusual happening, an alarm will go off, alerting the security forces. A state of the art camera was also installed which captures images of any suspicious movements within the 500 metres radius.

Following the alert from the Centre, the police officials are not allowing any one other than the staff on duty, who too have to show their ID and sign in a register, to enter the area.

Meanwhile, senior SPF officials inspected the main dam, earthen dam, powerhouse, reservoir and reviewed the security arrangements.