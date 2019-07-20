Home States Telangana

Security beefed up at Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar dam after terror alert

To ensure security, the officials have divided the area into 28 zones and arranged a signal system, which in turn is connected to a computer system.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Nagarjuna Sagar dam

File picture of Nagarjuna Sagar dam

By Express News Service

NALGONDA : THE Central government has sounded an alert for Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) safety. In a missive to the State officials, the Centre said that there is a threat to the safety of the NSP from terrorists, following which the officials at the NSP have beefed up security for the project. 
The safety of the project is under the control of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

About five years ago, the officials fixed a solar safety-fencing around the main dam, earth dam, Hill Colony, Pylon Colony, head regulator, the right and left canals, preventing people from entering these areas. 

To ensure security, the officials have divided the area into 28 zones and arranged a signal system, which in turn is connected to a computer system. If there is anything amiss or unusual happening, an alarm will go off, alerting the security forces. A state of the art camera was also installed which captures images of any suspicious movements within the 500 metres radius.

Following the alert from the Centre, the police officials are not allowing any one other than the staff on duty, who too have to show their ID and sign in a register, to enter the area. 
Meanwhile, senior SPF officials inspected the main dam, earthen dam, powerhouse, reservoir and reviewed the security arrangements. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar dam Telangana
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp