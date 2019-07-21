Once home to 400 temples, Nagunur village marred by Telangana government's neglect

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The ruling government’s apathy towards heritage and the archaeology department’s neglect towards its duties are on display in the ruins of Karimnagar’s Nagunur village.

Having derived its name from the Telugu word for 400 ‘Naalguvandalu’, the village of Nagunur was once home to over 400 temples. Today, less than 10 temples can be seen above the ground while the rest are revealed only when a family decides to build a house in the village and the earth is dug up.

Located 8 km north of Karimnagar city, Nagunur was once a glorious cultural and spiritual centre of the Kakatiya dynasty. Today, the mutilated inscription continue to bear witness to the grandeur of the Kakatiyan art and architecture. The Erra Gudi temple, built in red stone, continues to attract tourists with its three sanctum sanctora housing three shiva lingas.

Sarpanch of the village, Uppala Sridhar has requested the State’s archaeology department to ensure security guards at the monument sites.

He said, “If the government can restore its past glory, Nagunur village can be turned into a hub for tourists.”

Trikutalayam to be translocated

One of the popular temples in the village, the Trikutalayam (temple of Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Surya) is being translocated by a private agency for renovation due to its dilapidated condition. All the temple’s pillars and structures will be reconstructed on five acres of land on outskirts of Nagunur