PIL filed for probe into irregularities in two Telangana colleges

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction of the State government to order an enquiry into the alleged irregularities committed by Sri Chaitanya and Narayana institutions in running their colleges against the norms fixed by the government.

Petitioner D Rajesh, social worker from Medchal district, in his plea complained that the managements of the educational institutions have managed the officials concerned in running intermediate colleges which included day and residential as per their whims and fancies contrary to the rules and regulations of the government.

He said that the colleges were accorded permission to establish 45 and 46 colleges in the State but they lacked basic facilities. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.