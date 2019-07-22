Telangana to get heavy rains till July 25: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As rains lashed isolated parts of Telangana with parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts receiving 10 cm and 8 cm of rainfall respectively, the IMD’s Hyderabad centre has predicted that heavy rains will continue at isolated places over the State till July 25.

Meanwhile, Hyde-rabad received only 0.1 mm rainfall and Adilabad district, on the whole, received

2 cm rainfall till Sunday morning, as per the IMD.

Deficient rain in Hyderabad

During this monsoon, Hyderabad got only 153 mm rainfall, which is a departure of -55 mm from normal readings