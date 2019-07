By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH an aim to train, develop and strengthen the understanding of cybersecurity, a cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated on Monday at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University. Named the ‘Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Law’, the centre would help detect cyber threats, mitigate them, and also facilitate research.

The Centres have been established under a memorandum of agreement with Telangana’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence.