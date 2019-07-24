L&T Hyderabad Metro to have 8 MWp solar rooftop capacity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DVS Raju, the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, inspected the 1MWp Solar Installation at HMR-Uppal Depot and related 0.54/33 KV power evacuation substation.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project has planned captive solar plants with a capacity of 8 mega watt peak (MWp) in Metro depots and on station rooftops to meet 15 per cent of the total electrical consumption. As on date, 3 MWp have been commissioned and another 1 MWp is ready for commissioning. This plant has been developed on the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model by Ampsolar Generation Private Limited, through a power purchase agreement with L&T Metro Rail.

“It is a great initiative to tap the renewable potential to reduce carbon footprint. This shall be a milestone in achieving sustainability objectives,” said Raju.