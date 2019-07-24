Two missing boys found dead inside locked car in Telangana 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bodies of two children were found inside a parked car at Mujahid Nagar under two town police station limits in Nizamabad town.

Riyaz(10) and Mohammed (5) were missing since Tuesday noon and their families had started a search operation. It was only by late night that they looked inside the parked car and found the duo dead. Police reached the spot upon being informed and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

According to Nizamabad ACP G Srinivas Kumar, it is suspected that the two children might have entered the car while playing and locked themselves up. They could have died of suffocation as they could not open the doors to come out.

The car belonged to the parent of one of the deceased boys. It was not in use but he would regularly start the engine to keep it running.

After completion of post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Police registered a case investigation was on.