AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi decries UAPA Bill, slams Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Congress, accusing it of using draconian laws against Muslims and Dalits in the past.

Owaisi was speaking against the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 which requires one to obtain the prior approval of the Director-General of Police to seize properties that may be connected with terrorism.

The proposed amendment adds that if the investigation is conducted by an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the approval of the Director-General of NIA would be required for seizure of such property.