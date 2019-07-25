Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin Owaisi blasts RSS, urges people to reject BJP in municipal polls

Addressing a rally at Karimnagar, Akbaruddin said the RSS was yet to recover from the speech he made six years ago.

Published: 25th July 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi at a rally in Karimnagar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Back from London after receiving treatment for a bullet injury he sustained in 2011, AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, while slamming the RSS, made a mention of his “15-minute” speech that got him jailed back in 2013.

Addressing a rally at Karimnagar, Akbaruddin said the RSS was yet to recover from the speech he made six years ago. “Why do they (RSS) hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Sau sonar ki ek lohar ki (a single blow of a blacksmith equals a hundred blows of a goldsmith). They (RSS) haven’t yet recovered from my 15-minute blow,” the five-time MLA asserted.

Akbaruddin was speaking about the RSS in reference to the numerous mob lynchings that have taken place in the last five years, which he alleged to be the RSS’ doing. “No person from the RSS can ever touch our hair. Remember, the world tries to scare the person who gets scared,” he said.

Akbaruddin also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “chaiwala” and claiming that the AIMIM forced him to “bow down”. “This is a Muslim, in front of whom even the chaiwala is forced to bow down,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM leader also appealed to the Muslim community to defeat the BJP in the State’s upcoming municipal elections. “There was a time when the deputy mayor of Nizamabad was from the AIMIM. Now, the BJP has an MP in Nizamabad. Defeat the BJP,” he said.

“I will not contest the election this time, but I want the blessings of the people for defeating the BJP. Unite; don’t be afraid of each other,” he added.

