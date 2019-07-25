Home States Telangana

ED officials to question Bollineni

It is reported that the officer had purchased properties in Vijayawada and its surroundings with the ill-gotten money.

Published: 25th July 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 07:16 AM

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate(Image from official website for represenational purpose)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Rao for amassing illegal assets, the agency is likely to serve notices on the accused and his family members for questioning.

On Tuesday, the ED officials conducted raids on the residences of the accused officer located in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and seized incriminatory documents in connection with the illegal assets.

The ED officials have verified the seized documents in connection with the income sources of Srinivasa Rao and his family members during 2010-2019. During questioning, the officials have crosschecked the details of seized documents related to movable and immovable assets.

It is reported that the officer had purchased properties in Vijayawada and its surroundings with the ill-gotten money. The ED officials have collected data of his sources of income and expenditure from 2010-2019. While the income wasRs 1.30 crore, his expenditure was Rs 20 crore in the nine years.

It is also learnt that the ED would verify the details of seized documents, properties of Srinivas Gandhi and are likely to attach the properties.

