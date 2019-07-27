AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi defends his speech, calls it 'nothing offensive'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after his controversial speech at Karimnagar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilimeen leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on July 26 claimed he had not said anything offensive or illegal.

Owaisi, at a public meeting, had accused RSS members of murdering Muslims in mob lynching incidents across the country. While warning them, he recalled his infamous ‘15 minutes’ speech from 2013. Several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliated organisations have lodged complaints against the AIMIM leaders.

‘Nothing offensive’

“I gave a speech at Karimnagar recently. I did not make any offensive or illegal statement in it. I did not hurt the feelings of any community. However, some persons, with an ulterior motive for political gains, are distorting my statements to suit there own interests,” he said. He added that his speech did not constitute any offence and he has not contravened any provision of the law.

Two fresh complaints

Meanwhile, complaints against Akbaruddin Owaisi continued on Friday. Two more complaints were lodged at Saidabad and Sultan Bazar police stations in Hyderabad. Saidabad police have made an entry in their general diary. Meanwhile, Sultan Bazar police have said they will seek legal opinion to decide their next move.

In the complaint lodged with Sultan Bazar police, complainant S Kailash said that Owaisi had recalled his old ‘15 minutes hate speech’ at Karimnagar. He said Owaisi had in 2013 claimed he needed only 15 minutes to decimate 80 per cent of the country’s population. Kailash had noted the AIMIM leader was jailed for these comments and cases were pending in court.

At Saidabad, BJP Telangana unit’s chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said Akbarudiin Owaisi was creating ‘disturbances’ in the State with his divisive politics.