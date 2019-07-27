Home States Telangana

CBSE to regulate admissions to Classes 9 and 11

At present, schools admit students to these classes in accordance with its own rules

Published: 27th July 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:28 AM

Students celebrate after CBSE declared calss 10 board examination results. (File photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will regulate the admission processes of the schools affiliated to it for Classes 9 and 11 from the next academic year. The board has chalked out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) through which it will process/approve the admission requests. At present, schools conduct admissions to these two classes in accordance with their own rules.

The board has described 11 categories under which admissions can be sought to these grades. These include: transfer of parents, shifting of family, shifting of a hostel, re-admission in another school after failing either of the two classes, better education, long-distance, medical condition, change of education board, among others.

The CBSE, in its communique to all its affiliated schools, has instructed them to promptly abide by the SOPs, failure of which would result in strict action against the schools. This, it said, was being done to streamline the working of CBSE schools across the country.

“Many students transfer schools while they are studying in Class 9 or 11. Requests are even made at the fag end of the academic session for change of school. Last-minute shifting of schools does not provide a conducive educational environment to students.  SOPs have been developed so that they get acquainted with this environment,” read the communique.

Mixed responses

The new format for admissions to Classes 9 and 11 has evoked mixed responses from school principals — some of them have lauded the process of document verification, while others have called it tedious.
Anjali Razdan, educational director of Kairos Global School in Gachibowli says, “The move will make schools more accountable and responsible towards its students. If a student wants to get a transfer, the school he/she studied at and the school he/she would be moving to will have to submit their results for the last five years of board examination,” she said.

Some principals, however, found this clause problematic. “Why would any school give such details to a student who is leaving the school? Also, admission of students is an internal matter. Why should the board concern itself with it?”  asked a private school principal, on the condition of anonymity.

