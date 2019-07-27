Home States Telangana

Siblings in Adilabad village can light up LED bulbs just by touching them

This may come as something unbelievable but Sameer and Sania have been giving a demonstration of how they can make the LED bulbs lit up by just touching them.

LED bulb miracle

Sameer and Sania place electrical bulbs on their noses to lit them up. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD (Telangana): Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. In a remote village of Sirisana in Bela Mandal of the district, which is about 30 km from here, two siblings have taken everyone by surprise by being able to light up LED bulbs just by touching them.

Sameer and Sania have been demonstrating their wondrous abilities to all and sundry.

Place the bulb anywhere on the children’s bodies, and lo and behold, the bulbs light up!

They have also reportedly begun lighting up the houses which have no power connection.

As word spread, villagers are arriving at their house in droves to watch the 'miracle'.

Their father Chand Pasha said that he discovered his children’s special ability after he purchased an LED recently. His son Sameer touched the bulb accidentally and it began glowing.

However, power utility officials dismiss the ‘miracle’ as baseless although they couldn't find out the cause for the phenomenon.

Power utility superintendent J Uttam said that it was impossible for a bulb to glow when somebody touched it. “There has to be a neutral and phase for a bulb to get switched on,” he said.

As the siblings continue to amaze the villagers, people from other villages are also making a beeline to the village just to watch the spectacle.

The children were also asked to touch bulbs in houses besides their own, and they did light up, ruling out a link between the power supply to their house was linked to the strange phenomenon. The curious ones had even bought bulbs of different brands and the siblings managed to prove them wrong!

