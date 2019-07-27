Telangana Congress confronts TRS Chief KCR for supporting RTI Amendment bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that TRS party’s support to RTI Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha has once again exposed the secret understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, firebrand Congress MP, A Revanth Reddy demanded the TRS chief to clarify to the people of the State as to why his party supported the Bill.

“Is it because you both are having a cordial relationship you supported the Bill or Modi had blackmailed you with your corruption cases if you don’t support the Bill. You need to explain to the people of the State,” he said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Reddy said that the pink party chief decided to take a U-turn on the decision to oppose the Bill after BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him personally.

“We want to know whether KCR had taken a decision to support the bill due to his close relationship with Modi or he was threatened by Amit Shah to probe corruption cases involving him,” he said.

Reddy also wanted to know what Union Environment Minister Prakash Javedkar was doing with TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar during Haritha Haaram programme on the Parliament premises. Reddy wanted to know whether Union MoS for Home Kishan Reddy would order a probe into the Sahara Provident Fund scam, ESI Hospital construction corruption case, Kaleshwaram project corruption, and human trafficking case involving the chief minister and Harish Rao.

BJP-TRS secret pact confirmed: Khuntia

AICC secretary and in-charge of Telangana Congress affairs RC Khuntia on Friday took a dig at ruling TRS party saying that TRS and BJP are acting as political rivals though they are not. Referring to RTI Amendment Bill, he said that the TRS party initially demanded that the Bill be sent to Selection Committee but they supported it even though that demand was not met. “TRS should reveal to the people what happened in the backstage. TRS and BJP have a secret pact, they take on each other in public, but they cooperate with each other secretly,” he said.