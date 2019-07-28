Former AP Congress minister M Mukesh Goud admitted into ICU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government M Mukesh Goud has been admitted into the ICU of a corporate hospital and is learnt to be critical.

The 60-year-old was admitted into Apollo hospital at 9pm on Sunday evening.

In an official statement, Appollo hospital said, "Mukesh Goud was admitted to the Hospital at 9 pm today in a serious condition. He is in ICU and in a very critical condition."

Mukesh Goud has been under treatment for cancer and had made his last public appearance on April 11, on the day of Lok Sabha elections in the state, arriving at the polling booth on a stretcher.

Goud, who represented Goshamahal constituency, was the Minister for Marketing and Warehousing between 2010 and 2014.

In 2014, he had lost to incumbent BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Goud unsuccessfully contested in 2018 Assembly Elections and has been away from public life.