Home States Telangana

Former AP Congress minister M Mukesh Goud admitted into ICU

Goud, who represented Goshamahal constituency, was the Minister for Marketing and Warehousing between 2010 and 2014. 

Published: 28th July 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Goud

Congress leader and minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government M Mukesh Goud (File Photo | EPS, Suresh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government M Mukesh Goud has been admitted into the ICU of a corporate hospital and is learnt to be critical.

The 60-year-old was admitted into Apollo hospital at 9pm on Sunday evening. 

In an official statement, Appollo hospital said, "Mukesh Goud was admitted to the Hospital at 9 pm today in a serious condition. He is in ICU and in a very critical condition."

Mukesh Goud has been under treatment for cancer and had made his last public appearance on April 11, on the day of Lok Sabha elections in the state, arriving at the polling booth on a stretcher. 

Goud, who represented Goshamahal constituency, was the Minister for Marketing and Warehousing between 2010 and 2014. 

In 2014, he had lost to incumbent BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Goud unsuccessfully contested in 2018 Assembly Elections and has been away from public life. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Mukesh Goud Mukesh Goud Congress leader
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp