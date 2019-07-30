Home States Telangana

Telangana corporators sit at home as husbands hop on study tour

A majority of corporators in Karimnagar did not attend the tour, instead letting the ‘men of the family’ take over for them.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In villages across Telangana where women have been elected as sarpanches, the husband calling the shots and acting like the de-facto village head is more the norm than the exception. In the relatively ‘urban’ Karimnagar, however, one would expect things to be different. But the response to an RTI filed by local NGO Loksatta Udyama Samstha has revealed otherwise.

The scenario is such: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) had organised a study tour for the local representatives of Karimnagar from May 3 to May 6 last year. The tour was held with the intention to analyse the 24/7 water supply scheme in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation of Maharashtra. The civic body had expected the representatives to study the scheme, and subsequently replicate it in Karimnagar. But alas, a majority of the corporators did not even attend the tour, instead letting the ‘men of the family’ take over for them.

In the special AC buses allocated for the tour, 45 persons including the local MLA, MLC, mayor, commissioner and 29 out of the 50 corporators were expected to go. Among them, however, as many as 14 who actually ended up attending the tour were husbands or sons of women corporators. According to the RTI response, the said 14 persons have been identified as Siguru Ravi, Vydula Anjan Kumar, Edla Ashok, Md Abbas Shami, Gottimukkula Venkataramana, B Srinivas, S Srinivas, N Yadaiah, G Murali, T Manohar, Ch Buchhi Reddy, Ch Harishankar, G Mahesh and Battula Satish.

For the study tour, the MCK had spent an amount of Rs 5.50 lakh. The expenditure for each person came around Rs 12,222. Loksatta Udyama Samstha district president N Srinivas on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, requesting that the expenses incurred by MCK be recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana corporators study tours
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp