Home States Telangana

Telangana SEC to HC: Need 20 days time to hold ULB polls

In a counter filed in PIL on municipal polls, the SEC says it has no role in delimitation of wards or in identifying reservation of wards

Published: 30th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

polling, elections

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the Telangana State Election Commission has no role in delimitation of wards or in identifying reservation of wards, the SEC told the State HC that after the determination of reservation of wards by the TS government, it requires a maximum of 20 days to conduct elections to the ULBs.

The SEC also said that the municipal electoral rolls which were prepared based on the latest available Assembly constituency electoral rolls, were published on July 16, 2019 and being corrected and updated continuously, and were kept ready for conduct of elections without any delay subject to further orders of the court on the matter of delimitation.  On June 25 this year, the HC while dealing with a petition by SEC, directed TS govt to forthwith start the process of wards delimitation and complete the entire exercise within 109 days with maximum leverage of 10 days.

The Court directed the SEC to complete the election process within 30 days after pre-election process was completed by the State government. In pursuance of the above court order, the principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development concerned informed the SEC that the State government has now decided to go ahead with elections under the existing Acts and as a result would like to complete the entire election process by July end, his July, the SEC noted.

The SEC, represented by its secretary M Ashok Kumar, filed counter affidavit in the PIL filed by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections and to re-conduct entire pre-poll exercise in the manner as prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act.

Referring to the difficulties faced in preparing electoral rolls during 2016 GHMC elections because of hazy demarcation of municipal wards, the SEC, in its affidavit, said that it has advised the director of municipal administration and all the municipal commissioners in the State to ensure that the ward boundaries were clearly demarcated as to avoid complaints. As for municipal electoral rolls, the commission requires seven days time for revision of these rolls after the final notification of the revised delimitation, if any. Further, after the determination of reservation of wards by the State, the SEC requires a maximum of 20 days to conduct ULB elections, it urged the court to dismiss the said PIL which was expected to come up for hearing this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ULB polls
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp