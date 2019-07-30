Unnao road mishap not an accident: Asad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of double standards, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked how MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was still a member of the ruling party after being booked for murder, a day after the Unnao rape survivor sustained grievous injuries in a road accident.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said that the incident, which left the 19-year-old and her lawyer injured, was “not an accident”, hinting at a conspiracy. The accident occurred when a truck hit the car they were travelling in. Two others were killed in the mishap. “The BJP had a lot to say on Triple Talaq and the upliftment of Muslim women. What are they doing about the rape case wherein the accused is their own MLA?” Owaisi asked.