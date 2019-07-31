Hyderabad based ECIL to dispatch 67 power converters to Germany
These power converters range in power rating up to 150 kilo watt with a stability of 100 parts per million and confirm to IEC/DIN standards with CE certification.
HYDERABAD: The city-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will flag off on Wednesday the first consignment of 67 ultra-stable high power converters manufactured here for the International Science Programme called Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR) in Germany.
After its significant contributions in atomic energy, defence, space, security and e-governance sectors with its products, systems and services, the ECIL is now working with major international discovery science programme called FAIR. This program is envisaged for studying the building blocks of matter and evolution of the universe. It is being built through international collaboration and India is a major partner. India will contribute about 36 million Euros in the form of high tech equipment for FAIR.
These power converters range in power rating up to 150 kilowatts with a stability of 100 parts per million and confirm to IEC/DIN standards with CE certification. At FAIR they are used to power the normal and superconducting magnets that accelerate and bend the high energy particle beams.