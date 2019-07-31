Home States Telangana

Telangana woman farmer tries to kill self over official apathy

According to information, Bheemapogu Seetamma, a resident of SC colony in Julurpad mandal, owns one acre and 20 kuntas of inherited land.

Woman farmer tried to commit suicide in collectorate (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old woman farmer, Bheemapogu Seetamma, attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide in front of the district collector’s office in Kothagudem on Tuesday. It is learnt that the woman attempted to take the extreme step over alleged injustice from the part of revenue officials in rectifying the irregularities in her land documents.

According to information, Bheemapogu Seetamma, a resident of SC colony in Julurpad mandal, owns one acre and 20 kuntas of inherited land. However, she recently found that her name has been replaced with another person’s name in the documents with the revenue officials related to the ownership of the land. After learning about the irregularity, she approached the mandal revenue officer and the revenue inspector and complained about the malpractice, but that went in vain.

She later approached the district collector and complained about the negligence from the part of the revenue officials. After knowing that she complained to the collector, the mandal revenue officer phoned her and expressed anger over the act.

Subsequently, one woman constable also threatened her over the phone. Humiliated and saddened by the response from the officials, she went to the collectorate and consumed the poison in front of the crowd. Seetamma was immediately shifted to the area hospital in Kothagudem and is undergoing treatment. Joint collector K Venkateswarlu visited her in the hospital. 

