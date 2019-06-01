Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi asks Congress to shed its ‘secular facade’

Earlier, the Congress had accused AIMIM of indirectly helping the BJP by dividing votes.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

MIM chief, Asad, Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While mocking the Congress for its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the grand old party to “shed the facade of being secular”. During his annual address at Mecca Masjid on the occasion Jumat ul Vida, Owaisi tore into the Congress for accusing the AIMIM of indirectly helping the BJP by dividing votes.

The only place where the party contested and lost was Kishanganj in Bihar, where BJP did not come to power, he said. Owaisi during his speech also urged parents to keep an eye on their wards who are increasingly turning towards drugs such as cocaine and whiteners.  

“There are many who have amassed huge amounts of wealth. But are you looking after your children? Many of them are turning to drugs. I was made to hear a recording of one such child begging the dealer to give cocaine and that he would do anything in return,” Owaisi said. 

