Kaleshwaram irrigation scheme in Telangana to boost economic growth

The boost in primary sector growth will further push the overall growth rate of the State from the present 15 per cent.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:04 AM

Work under progress at Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sunday

Work under progress at Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sunday (File| Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air is thick with expectation that there will be a tremendous surge in the growth of State’s primary sector, once Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is operationalised.The boost in primary sector growth will further push the overall growth rate of the State from the present 15 per cent. High expectations are on KLIS among the Finance Department officials that the massive project will enhance the monthly agriculture income of farmers too.  

The agriculture growth rate before 2014 was negative and after the formation of the State, the the agriculture sector witnessed positive growth. Now, the growth rate of State’s primary sector is 10.9 per cent. The primary sector consists of sectors like crops, livestock, forestry and fishing. 

The growth rate of secondary sector, consists manufacturing, electricity and construction, is 14.9 per cent. In tertiary sector, the trade, repairs, hotels and restaurants contributed 19.8 per cent growth. And sectors like transportation, storage communication contributed 13.3 per cent growth. In all, the tertiary sector growth rate in 2018-19 is 15.5 per cent. The overall growth rate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2018-19 is 15 per cent.

Scope for further growth

Though, some sectors in the State like real estate and hospitality witnessed rapid growth, the primary sector’s growth is less. However, the officials are of the view that there is a lot of scope for further growth in the State, as the primary sector is expected to contribute much to the State’s GSDP in future.

“We are expecting that the primary sector will receive a boost once the Kaleshwaram project is operationalised. The Agriculture growth will further kick-start the overall economic growth rate of the country,” according to Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao.The Finance officials are hopeful that the monthly average agriculture household income will also increase, after the farmers start reaping the benefits of Kaleshwaram.Ramakrishna Rao said that the Kaleshwaram project would transform the agriculture sector and make the Telangana a prosperous State.

