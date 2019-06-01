Kishan Reddy to play key role in introducing NRC in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting his eyes on repatriation of “infiltrators” from the city, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that his understanding of terrorism will enable him to play an important role in BJP implementing the national register of citizens (NRC) across the country.

A day after he was sworn in as the minister of state (MoS), alongside BJP leviathans, Kishan Reddy was assigned to be the ‘helping hand’ or MoS Home Affairs for BJP president Amit Shah, who has been designated to be the Union Minister for Home Affairs.

In tune with party’s goals concerning the State, Kishan Reddy claimed that there are a number of “infiltrators” in Hyderabad who have come from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“When a country like America knows whether its citizen is an American or not, the same is required in India. There is a need to know whether a person is identified as an Indian or not,” argued Kishan Reddy when asked by media persons in New Delhi.

Amit Shah, on his campaign trail during Assembly and Parliamentary elections, has categorically stated that Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar have turned to be a hub for “infiltrators”. He had accused the TRS government, allied with AIMIM, to be backing such infiltrators in the State by not taking any action.

Political advantage: Now, with Kishan Reddy’s elevation as MoS Home Affairs, Shah is expected to take on a series of security-related decisions that could likely corner the TRS and gain political advantage. This would be done through Kishan Reddy liaising between the Centre and State.

Also, as Kishan Reddy is the only ‘Telugu’ to be inducted into Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, he is also set to play the leader’s role in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh. It may be mentioned here that in Andhra Pradesh, the saffron party has lost deposits and could not win any Assembly or Parliamentary segments.

“I have been entrusted with the task of overseeing BJP’s growth in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. I was told that since I have connections in both the states, with acceptance from communities and groups all across, I should not confine myself just to Telangana,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Kishan Reddy was a BJP State unit president in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. I

nterestingly, Kishan Reddy is not the first BJP leader from the region to be MoS for Home Affairs.

Earlier, veteran leader and Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao served as MoS for Home Affair in the then PM late Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s council of ministers.