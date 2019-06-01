Home States Telangana

No respite for Telangana as heatwave to continue till June 4

On Friday the highest temperature recorded in the State was 45.2 degree Celsius in Manchippa village in Nizamabad district.

Heatwave, Summer, Mercury

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no respite in sight for the people of Telangana from the scorching heat, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further extended the heatwave warning till June 4. The State has been under the grip of heatwave for the past couple of weeks without any break. 

Met department says that while heatwaves are common during  pre-monsoon season, such prolonged heatwaves are abnormal. The present condition is due to lack of any thunderstorm activity in the State, which is a norm during the pre-monsoon season that helps in bringing down the temperatures. 

The IMD on Friday warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Medak, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam and Kothagudem.  On Friday the highest temperature recorded in the State was 45.2 degree Celsius in Manchippa village in Nizamabad district and in Greater Hyderabad the highest temperature was recorded at Saroornagar ( 42.9 degree Celsius), according to weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS). 

