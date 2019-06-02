CBI raids Sujana Chowdary’s office, house in Hyd, AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banking Security and Fraud Cell (BSFC) of the CBI, Bengaluru unit, on Saturday carried out searches at 12 different places including the office and residence of former Union minister and TDP leader Y Sujana Chowdary in connection with the `71-crore Andhra Bank fraud case.

According to CBI sources, at least 12 teams carried out the raids in Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad and seized incriminatory documents.Earlier, the CBI officials summoned Sujana Chowdary for questioning and he appeared before the CBI in Bengaluru office and a team of officials questioned him.