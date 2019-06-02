Home States Telangana

How CM K Chandrasekhar Rao scripted Telangana’s epochal scale of change

On the State’s fifth Formation Day, Express takes a look at how young Telangana ushered in an exemplar model of development in 5 yrs

Published: 02nd June 2019

Arrangements for the fifth Formation Day celebrations underway at the Public Gardens, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS Telangana prepares to celebrate its fifth Formation Day on Sunday, it looks into the future with a lot of hope and confidence. When K Chandrasekhar Rao took over as Chief Minister, after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, he had faced a number of odds. The primary challenges that stared at him were the deplorable state of the power sector, large tracts of lands with no irrigation facility, and health care in shambles.

KCR bit the bullet, and ended up prioritising the agriculture and irrigation sector. The mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is near completion, and farmers get cash subsidy to procure inputs. KCR Kits at hospitals proved to be a great help to the women after delivery. Now, everyone is emulating the Telangana model across the country. Take a snapshot on how State has been put on the path of “Bangaru Telangana”.

ALSO READ | K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy to work towards solving inter-State issues

Rao accorded top priority for irrigation and spent Rs 50,000 crore on irrigation in the last four years. Unlike in the past, Maharashtra too is cooperating with the Telangana government, as the CM maintained cordial relations with the neighbouring States.

In the power sector, the State stood number one in per capita power consumption in the country. Also, after the introduction of KCR Kits, the number of deliveries in government hospitals increased by 51 per cent in January. The number of deliveries has now touched by 3.5 lakh.

