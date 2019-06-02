Home States Telangana

In their first meeting, KCR, Jagan decide to work towards solving inter-state issues

Both chief ministers decided to form ministerial-level and official-level committees to solve pending issues.

Published: 02nd June 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana CM KCR take part in Iftar during Ramadan in Hyderabad. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first crucial meeting between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since the latter’s swearing-in witnessed discussions on resolving the contentious issues between the Telugu States.

During their interaction, in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, they decided to chalk out the path ahead in this regard, sources said.

Both chief ministers decided to form ministerial-level and official-level committees to solve pending issues.

Once Jagan’s Cabinet is expanded, he will pick senior ministers and share their names with the Telangana government, to form the ministers’ committee, sources said, adding that the second committee would be set up after the reshuffle of officials in the sibling States.

Just before attending an Iftar hosted by Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held detailed discussions on the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

ALSO READ | K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy attend Governor's Iftar in Hyderabad

The talks were held in the presence of Narasimhan, as some issues, like the allotment of buildings, are under the control of the governor. Rao reportedly wanted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to hand over the AP Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad.

Among the pending issues between the States, are the allotment of power utility employees, bifurcation of fixed assets of the Road Transport Corporation and other organisations, sharing of water from the Krishna, and settlement of accounts of some institutions listed in the 9th and 10th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

ALSO READ | TDP man killed in clash with YSRC workers in Anantapur

These issues remained unresolved in the last five years. But with Jagan being sworn-in as the new chief minister, and considering his good equation with his Telangana counterpart, hopes of sorting out these issues have been reignited. Rao obliged Jagan’s request for inter-State deputation of an IPS officer to AP from Telangana, and now, the Telangana government expects Jagan to reciprocate.

According to sources, Rao again told Jagan that around 2,500 tmc of Godavari water was flowing into the sea and going waste, and Andhra Pradesh could use it effectively in the parched Rayalaseema region.

Telangana wants buildings back

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly wanted his AP counterpart to hand over the AP Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad.

He also reportedly reminded Jagan that around 2,500 tmc of Godavari water was flowing into the sea and going waste

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Telangana CM ANDHRA CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp