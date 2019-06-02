In their first meeting, KCR, Jagan decide to work towards solving inter-state issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first crucial meeting between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since the latter’s swearing-in witnessed discussions on resolving the contentious issues between the Telugu States.

During their interaction, in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, they decided to chalk out the path ahead in this regard, sources said.

Both chief ministers decided to form ministerial-level and official-level committees to solve pending issues.

Once Jagan’s Cabinet is expanded, he will pick senior ministers and share their names with the Telangana government, to form the ministers’ committee, sources said, adding that the second committee would be set up after the reshuffle of officials in the sibling States.

Just before attending an Iftar hosted by Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held detailed discussions on the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The talks were held in the presence of Narasimhan, as some issues, like the allotment of buildings, are under the control of the governor. Rao reportedly wanted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to hand over the AP Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad.

Among the pending issues between the States, are the allotment of power utility employees, bifurcation of fixed assets of the Road Transport Corporation and other organisations, sharing of water from the Krishna, and settlement of accounts of some institutions listed in the 9th and 10th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

These issues remained unresolved in the last five years. But with Jagan being sworn-in as the new chief minister, and considering his good equation with his Telangana counterpart, hopes of sorting out these issues have been reignited. Rao obliged Jagan’s request for inter-State deputation of an IPS officer to AP from Telangana, and now, the Telangana government expects Jagan to reciprocate.

According to sources, Rao again told Jagan that around 2,500 tmc of Godavari water was flowing into the sea and going waste, and Andhra Pradesh could use it effectively in the parched Rayalaseema region.

