Telangana achieves 16.9 per cent growth in IT/ITES exports

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State’s IT/ITES exports registered an impressive 16.89 per cent growth rate during 2018-19 in comparison with the expected national average of around 8-10 per cent. The State IT, E&C department has almost achieved its set target of doubling IT/ ITES exports in five years with Rs 1,09,219 crore exports from Rs 57,258 crore in 2013-14.

The growth in the traget has also led to the generation of employment in the sector. In the last few years, the IT sector generated direct employment to 5.43 lakh people with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce in the last year. Total investments into IT/ ITES sector last year stood at Rs 23,054.02 crore.

Meanwhile, the IT department has released its fifth successive annual report on Saturday as part of State Formation Day celebrations.

Talking about the good performance of the sector, Principal secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan said, “ The State is steadily going forward on the path it designed to achieve the target of doubling the IT/ITeS exports. In the last five years, we have has almost achieved the ambitious target which we had set up for us, with a 190 per cent increase.”

Further, the performance report stated that by 2020, Telangana targets to achieve more than Rs 1,20,000 crore worth of IT exports and create direct employment of more than four lakhs and indirect employment of about 20 lakhs.

During 2018-19, eight key emerging technologies have been taken up by the IT department. Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) initiated ‘Startup India Telangana Yatra’ with an attempt to promote entrepreneurship in Tier II and Tier III cities. The program had taken place in 12 districts where 624 ideas were pitched in, of which 201 ideas were selected for the finals.

In the past one year, T-Hub partnered with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), HDFC, Canadian Digital Media Network and Communitech, United Technologies Corporation, (UTC), Stanley Black & Decker and many more for various international programs related to innovation and startups. For WE Hub’s premier incubation programme many pplications had come up.

The ITE&C Department has won several awards during the last one year. Most notable among them are: Digital India Award 2018 for T App Folio, CSI e-Governance Award for T Wallet, Higher Education Council Award for TASK’s, Skills on Wheels, according to the report.

Generation of jobs

The IT sector generated direct employment to 5.43 lakh people with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce in the last year. Total investments into IT/ ITES sector last year stood at Rs 23,054.02 crore