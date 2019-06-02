Home States Telangana

Tension in Karimnagar after youngster beaten up by mob

The police registered a case against five persons who beat him up, under Sections 341, 363, and 506, read with 34A and 324, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at the Karimnagar rural police station around midnight on Friday, when a group of people gathered, alleging a Muslim youth was beaten by a mob and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, the youngster later confessed that it was not a communal incident, but he was thrashed over an affair he had with a girl, the police said.

On Saturday, a Twitter account under the name of former corporator of the GHMC Amjed Ullah Khan, of the MBT, shared a video of people at a police station, alleging BJP/RSS workers were behind the attack on the youngster.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy responded by tweeting a video in which the attacked youngster was seen saying he was beaten up over personal issues and it was not a communal incident.
The youth had allegedly been harassing a teenage girl over the last few days.

