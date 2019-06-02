Home States Telangana

Top guns of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh attend Iftar hosted by Governor

Post Iftar, a grand dinner was organised, which was again attended by State CM. AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, decided to skip it.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 08:10 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attend the Iftar feast organised by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE who’s who of the power corridor in the State, including the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attended the Dawat-e-Iftar organised by Governor of both States ESL Narasimhan on Saturday.

Guests started flocking in the heavily guarded Samskruti Raj Bhavan Complex by 6.15 pm. Among the firsts to reach were Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Advisor (Minorities Welfare) AK Khan. They were escorted to the second floor where a space had been cleared for those wanting to offer prayers. Close to 6.40 pm, State CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the venue from the Governor’s residence. While bureaucrats broke fast to the tune of multiple cameras on the first floor, most police officials in the security detail in the ground floor got together and had their first morsel of food at 6.53 pm.

Post-Iftar, a grand dinner was organised, which was again attended by State CM. AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, decided to skip it.

TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Telangana Governor Andhra CM Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Jagan Mohan Reddy

