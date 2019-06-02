Home States Telangana

UCIL to take up 13 new uranium mining projects

Asnani said that these projects have received in-principal clearances and that the preparation for their Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been initiated.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) will be taking up 13 uranium mining projects across the country with an outlay of Rs 10,570 crore, aiming to increase its production by up to four times in the near future. UCIL Chairman and Managing Director, CK Asnani, announced this in Hyderabad while speaking on the sidelines of the 49th Nuclear Fuel Complex Day on Saturday. One of these 13 mining projects will be located at Chitrial in Nalgonda district of Telangana; it is estimated to cost around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.

Asnani said that these projects have received in-principal clearances and that the preparation for their Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been initiated. This will be followed by seeking of final clearances from the Central government. He said that usually it takes around seven years for any mining project to move upwards from the DPR stage to its actualisation.

At the NFC Day event, the director of Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Dr Arun Kumar Bhaduri said that the country’s first 800MW advanced ultra-supercritical thermal power plant will be ready by the end of next year.

