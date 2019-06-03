Mission Bhagirathi will be completed by july end: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The remaining thee to four per cent of works on Mission Bhagiratha will be completed by July end, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at the Dawat-e-Iftar organised by him on Sunday. While addressing the gathering of dignitaries as well as mediapersons, the chief minister said, “We had taken up Mission Bhagiratha five years back.

As of now houses in 23,000 villages have drinking water connections. The remaining three to four per cent work on the project will be completed by July end.” “Even in this severe heat, there is no drinking water scarcity in any part of the State,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. He said after the formation of the State, the biggest problem was of electricity. That problem has now been solved, the chief minister said and added, “Telangana is the only State where 24x7 quality current is supplied.”

As for the welfare of the minorities, Rao said that the students in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society have been getting quality education while stressing that more work will be done in this regard in the future. He also said that the State is an example of “Ganga-Yamuna tehzeeb” and that there has been peace in the last five years.

The chief minister said farmers have also stopped killing themselves because the problem of lack of irrigation water was solved. He said, “By the end of June, or in the first week of July, Kaleshwaram project which would supply water to 45 lakh acres of land will be initiated.” At the Dawat-e-Iftar, Rao was flanked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Owaisi broke his fast with Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao offering him food. Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammed Haghbin Ghomi, Minorities Department officials and clerics from various religious institutions were also present on the occasion.