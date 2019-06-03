Home States Telangana

Mission Bhagirathi will be completed by july end: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Speaking at Dawat-e-Iftar, CM also says more work will be done for welfare of minorities

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offers food as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi breaks his fast at a Dawat-e-Iftar event hosted by the former in Hyderabad on Sunday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The remaining thee to four per cent of works on Mission Bhagiratha will be completed by July end, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at the Dawat-e-Iftar organised by him on Sunday. While addressing the gathering of dignitaries as well as mediapersons, the chief minister said, “We had taken up Mission Bhagiratha five years back.

As of now houses in 23,000 villages have drinking water connections. The remaining three to four per cent work on the project will be completed by July end.” “Even in this severe heat, there is no drinking water scarcity in any part of the State,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. He said after the formation of the State, the biggest problem was of electricity. That problem has now been solved, the chief minister said and added, “Telangana is the only State where 24x7 quality current is supplied.”

As for the welfare of the minorities, Rao said that the students in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society have been getting quality education while stressing that more work will be done in this regard in the future. He also said that the State is an example of “Ganga-Yamuna tehzeeb” and that there has been peace in the last five years.

The chief minister said farmers have also stopped killing themselves because the problem of lack of irrigation water was solved. He said, “By the end of June, or in the first week of July, Kaleshwaram project which would supply water to 45 lakh acres of land will be initiated.” At the Dawat-e-Iftar, Rao was flanked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Owaisi broke his fast with Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao offering him food. Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammed Haghbin Ghomi, Minorities Department officials and clerics from various religious institutions were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Mission Bhagirathi Telangana CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp