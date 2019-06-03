Home States Telangana

Prisoners nursing 10 lakh saplings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prisoners in the State would play a key role in expanding the green cover of Telangana, with the State Prisons Department having bagged a major commercial work order worth `58 lakh under the Haritha Haram project. As many as 68 prisoners from the Warangal Central Prison are nursing around 10 lakh saplings under Haritha Haram.

These saplings would later be planted across Warangal district by State government officials. The inmates would sow the seeds and nurse the saplings, said officials. “Our remand prisoners have expertise in farming as most of them hail from rural areas. Under the guidance of two professionals who oversee the nursery, the prisoners are working hard towards readying the saplings,” said Murali Babu, Superintendent of Warangal Central Prison. 

Following the said commercial order issued from the Collector’s office in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar district jails were also issued orders to grow saplings by July for the Haritha Haram project.

