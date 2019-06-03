Temparatures to soar again in Telangana from June 5; heatwaves to return

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The slight relief from high temperatures that people experienced across Telangana on Sunday is unfortunately not going to last for long. As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), expect heatwave conditions to return from Wednesday.

On Monday itself, many places recorded above normal maximum temperatures across the State. According to IMD data, the highest temperature recorded in the State was 45.3 degree celsius at Adilabad. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest temperature recorded in Greater Hyderabad on Monday was 44.1 degree celsius at Saroornagar.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by gusting winds and lightning will occur at isolated pockets of Telangana on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday thunderstorms will prevail in a few areas, but heat wave is also expected to prevail in other areas.

On Thursday, there is no forecast of thunderstorm but heatwaves are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of the State.