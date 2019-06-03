Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao wants Governor replaced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has kicked up a controversy by stating that Governor ESL Narasimhan is “not feeling concerned” about representations made to him regarding various issues concerning the State. Addressing a press conference, Hanumantha Rao claimed that several representations were made to the governor, the intermediate exam results issue being the latest, but there has been no concrete action taken by him.

“It has been 11 years and there were several concerns raised over the years. But no issue was heard or resolved,” he said. “All that Governor does is praise the two CMs without really talking about people’s issues.” He said that he would soon give a representation to Union Minister Amit Shah, asking for the governor to be replaced.