At least two killed as thunderstorms, winds wreak havoc across Telangana

Thunderstorms struck various places across the State on Monday, claiming at least two lives.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thunderstorms struck various places across the State on Monday, claiming at least two lives.In Hyderabad, 18-year-old K Shivaji, a first-year degree student who lived in BK Guda, under SR Nagar police limits, died after coming in contact with electric cables that snapped due to the heavy winds in the city.

Meanwhile in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, 40-year-old toddy tapper S Chandraiah was crushed to death when heavy winds caused the palm tree he was climbing to break and fall on him. Chandraiah was strapped on to the tree.

At Munugode mandal in Nalgonda district, around 10,000 hens at a poultry farm reportedly died when strong winds caused structures at the facility to break.

A portion of the arch at Moula Ali, in Hyderabad, meanwhile, got damaged and fell down due to the gales.
Most of the Greater Hyderabad area received intense rainfall over a short duration, accompanied by heavy winds and lightning, resulting in trees being uprooted and power lines damaged. The city witnessed power cuts, water stagnation, and traffic congestion.

The highest rainfall recorded in Greater Hyderabad was 47.3 mm at BHEL, where it rained for just about an hour. Abdullapurmet received 47 mm of rain, while 39.5 mm was recorded at Patancheru, 38.8 mm at Khushaiguda, 36.3 mm at Srinagar Colony, 35.5mm at Saroornagar, and 30.5 mm at Uppal.

Most parts of central, northern and western Telangana also received heavy winds and rain. Thunderstorms were recorded in most parts of erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Medak and Mahbubnagar districts too.Meerkhanpet, in Rangareddy district, recorded as much as 92.8 mm rainfall, while Maheshwaram, received 73 mm, and Jagtial 55 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the State till June 7.As per the IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar,Bhupalpally, Kothagudem,Khammam, Suryapet, Warangal. 

Rains to continue

The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers at isolated places across the State till Friday

A car crushed by an uprooted tree in Defence  Colony, Sainikpuri on Monday | Express

